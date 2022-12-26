Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Contestants Position In The Finale Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting the highest TRP rating, and contestants are keeping the audience glued to their televisions to watch the drama in the house. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has completed 13 weeks and entered the finale week. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale will air on December 29th and 31st at 6 pm. The viewers are eager to know which contestants will bag the trophy. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga's names are doing loud noises on the internet for the winner and runner-up. Well, Divya Uruduga fans are not stepping back to trend her on Twitter and other social media platforms. Divya U is also getting massive support from the viewers. Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna are the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants who left the house for the finale battle.

Check out the contestants positions in the finale week

Roopesh Shetty: 1

Rakesh Adiga: 2

Divya Uruduga: 3

Deepika Das: 4

Aryavardhan: 5

Rupesh Rajanna: 5