Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Contestants Instagram Profiles

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 had a grand launch last night on Colors Kannada. BBK Host Kichcha Sudeep welcomed the contestants into the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. A total of 18 contestants entered the BBK9 house, and they will be locked inside for 108 days. Anupama Anandkumar, Kavya Shree, Aishwarya Pissay, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, Rupesh Rajanna, Neha Gowda, Vinod Gobbaragola, Roopesh Shetty, Amulya Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Darsh Chandrappa, Divya Uruduga, Nawaz, Deepika Das, Mayuri, and Arun Sagar are the celebritirs who have been chosen as contestants to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Over the next few months, these contestants will entertain the audience with their game. In a first, Colors Kannada brought back contestants who have already taken part in the previous seasons and top Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants to the house along with new contestants. Netizens say that season 9 will be a lot more fun than the previous seasons. Divya Uruduga and Prashanth Sambargi's entry into Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has thrilled viewers. BBK9 viewers say Divya U and Prashanth Sambargi's fights will give the Colors Kannada reality show good TRPs.

