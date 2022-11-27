Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Contestant Vinod Eliminated

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers were witness to contestants struggling to get basic amenities to meet their daily needs to survive in the house. BBK9 contestants showed their talent and entertained the audience with their new game strategies. In another task, Anupama Gowda was injured, asked to leave the BBK house on a medical emergency. However, she soon returned to the house and informed the contestants that she had mere muscle pulls and Bigg Boss asked her to relax for a day.

Now, talking about the elimination process that everyone has been waiting to see. BBK9 contestants, who have been nominated for this week's elimination are Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Kavyashree Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, Vinod Gobbargala, Rupesh Rajanna, Rupesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Anupama Gowda, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga. As per Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting results and social media buzz Arun Sagar, Deepika Das, Kavyashree Gowda, Prashant Sambaragi, Roopesh Shetty, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga are in the safe zone. Vinod Gobbargala, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan Guruji, and Anupama Gowda are in the danger zone.

Sources in the know tell us that Vinod Gobbargala has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada's season 9 house. Yes, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 host Kichcha Sudeep has reportedly shown Vinod G the door. With this, he is the ninth contestant to get evicted from the BBK9 glass house. Vinod entertained the audience with his humor and managed to make it to the ninth week. Let us wait and watch the contestants' reactions to Vinod's elimination. Looks like there is no double elimination this week.