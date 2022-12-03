Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Bottom Contestants Week 10

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are on cloud nine as they met their family members this week. The contestants gave their best to win the tasks and get batteries to meet their loved ones. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has completed its ten weeks, and contestants are heading towards the grand finale week in the next five weeks. BBK9 viewers are busy having debates and discussions on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. In yesterday's episode, all the contestants got emotional and also boosted their game with their family members' reviews.

Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are mostly predicted as the winner and runner-up of the show. Talking about the week 10 elimination process, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, Arun Sagar, Kavyashree, Anupama, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, and Prashanth Sambargi are on the nomination list. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting results, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, Deepika Das, and Prashanth Sambargi are in the safe zone. Arun Sagar, Kavyashree, Anupama, Arun Sagra, and Aryavardhan are in the danger zone. Aryavardhan and Arun Sagar are said to be in the bottom position. Who do you think will get an exit pass this week.