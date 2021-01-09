Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Two Contestants Under Common Man Quota?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to be launched soon. Elaborate arrangements keeping in view the COVID regulations are being done at a speedy pace to ensure everything is in place. If all goes well, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will begin either in the last week of January or the first week of February.

In fact, as per original schedule, the Bigg Boss Kannada show should have reached the final stages by now but for the pandemic which brought the entire world to a standstill.

However, with colors Kannada channel's business head officially declaring that a new season of Bigg Boss Kannada will begin anytime soon, small screen viewers are thrilled and can't wait to know what's in store for them. The house too is being set up in compliance with all the rules laid down by the government over virus infection scare. On the other hand, show makers will make sure all the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants will stay in isolation before entering the house.

Like every year, this year too there will be 20 contestants who will enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house. However, one question that's on everyone's mind is if a common man will be allowed to enter the house in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. It is worth mentioning here that non-celebrity participants too took part in Bigg Boss Season 5 and 6. Thanks to this opportunity, several common people turned celebrities after coming out of the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

However, in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, there was no presence of a common man. All of the 20 contestants were celebrities in some way. Following the end of Season 7, there were requests and demands on social media for inclusion of common man in Bigg Boss Kannada house. So there is a huge waiting list of common men who are waiting for a chance to enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house. However, there is no clarity if there will be a common man quota for Kannada Bigg Boss contestants in season 8. However, the buzz is that Bigg Boss Kannada makers have already shortlisted 2 people under the common man quota. It now remains to be seen who the two contestants under Common Man quota will be.

Kichcha Sudeep is back as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 while the names of the contestants will be kept under wraps.