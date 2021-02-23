Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: These TV Celebrities Rejected BBK8 Contestant Offer

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to start rolling from February 28. Colors Kannada has been releasing one promo after another each day in the countdown to the D Day. Kichcha Sudeep has wrapped up all his film commitments to host yet another season of Kannada Bigg Boss. While the show makers have readied sets for the entry of Bigg Boss Season 8 contestants at Innovative Film City in Bidadi on Mysore Road, tongues can't stop wagging on social media over the probable list of contestants.

Some popular names from the Kannada TV and movie industries have been making the rounds since the time Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundkal announced that the channel was ready to begin another new season of the famous TV reality show.

Meanwhile, BBK8 makers are said to have finalised the names of celebrities who will contest in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. While Colors Kannada and Kichcha Sudeep are secretive about the names of contestants who will enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house, there have been celebrities from the TV who have denied being a part of the show. While a few Kannada small screen actors have said they were never approached, a few others have refused to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

So who are the celebrities who denied entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house?

Have a look..

Yesteryear hero Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law and actor Anirudh Jatkhar, the Aryavardhan character in the popular Kannada TV serial Jothe Jotheyali was the first to issue a clarification on entering the BBK8 house as a contestant. He released a video on Facebook saying he was not leaving Jothe Jotheyali for Bigg Boss and urged fans and media not to spread any such false rumours.

Then it was the turn of actress Vinaya Prasad's daughter Prathama Prasad to dismiss rumours about the entry of the senior Kannada actress into Bigg Boss house.

Agnisakshi actress Vaishnavi confessed to being approached by Colors Kannada to be a contestant on the show. However, she rejected the offer as she's busy with a movie.

Hitha Chandrashekar too clarified on a social media interaction with her fans that she was not interested to be in the Bigg Boss house as she wanted to stay close to her family members.

There was a rumour that Kannada TV serial Radha Ramana actress Kavya Gowda is one of the participants on Bigg Boss Kannada in Season 8. However, during a live chat with fans, her sister Bhavya Gowda put speculation to rest by stating that Kavya Gowda was not keen on entering the controversial Bigg Boss house.

Now that we know who all won't be part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, we have to wait for Colors Kannada or Kichcha Sudeep to announce the official list of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants in the pilot episode of BBK8.