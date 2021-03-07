Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Shubha Poonja Safe, Which BBK8 Contestant Will Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 first episode was telecast yesterday. With his charming look and witty one-liners, Sandalwood actor and Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep wooed the housemates in the 'Vaaradha Kathe Kichchana Jothe' weekend episode.

There was a lot of curiosity over who will be evicted from the house this week. Saturday's episode provided answers to this question in a way. In the Bigg Boss weekend episode, Kichcha Sudeep reviewed the happenings of the week and gave his feedback to the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 contestants about their behaviour and shared his observations with him. Thankfully, none of the contestants actually disputed anything that Sudeep said in the house. They all seem to agree with Kichcha's observations.

Five Bigg Boss contestants had been nominated for eviction in the first week. Raghu Gowda, Dhanushree, Nirmala, Vishwa were nominated for elimination in the first week. One of these contestants had to walk out of the house this week and Sudeep had to clear the air on which contestant will leave the house. So, after sharing his view on the contestants' first-week performance in the house, he named two nominated contestants who had been moved into a safe zone.

Kichcha Sudeep said that Shubha Poonja and singer Vishwa had got immunity from elimination from the Bigg Boss house this week which was a huge sigh of relief to the contestants. Now that leaves three other nominated contestants—TikTok star Dhanushree, Nirmala and Raghu Gowda. Who among these will escape getting evicted from the house will be known in the episode tonight (Sunday).

There were a lot of reports which said that Shubha Poonja had been evicted from the house in the first week. However, much to everyone's shock, Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep announced that she was in the safe zone. Not just that he also stated that she was playing the game well.

