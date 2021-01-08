Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: There is a lot of speculation and talk surrounding this biggest Kannada TV reality show in tele circles and social media. he show makers are finally preparing to launch the show after much delay following the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. While several names have been doing the rounds for participants, a star actor's name has caught the attention of show buffs.

We already told you the buzz about popular Kannada TV serial Jothe Jotheyali actor Anirudh Jakaar being one of the star attractions on the show. Soon after, Anirudh himself took to Facebook and rubbished the reports as false saying he would never leave the serial and Bigg Boss was not his cup of tea.

Now, another rumour about the actor has emerged and this time it is about his remuneration to enter the Bigg Boss house.

We all know that Anirudh is one of the most loved actors on the Kannada small screen. He has won the hearts of millions of Kannadigas with his performance as Arya Vardhan in the Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali. Now, the Bigg Boss show makers feel that he could bring TRPs to the show and hence are said to have made him an irresistible offer.

Buzz has it that as per Non disclosure agreement with the Bigg Boss makers, Anirudh may be obligated not to reveal about his entry into the house. Now, it is being said that Anirudh may be the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 house.

We are not sure how much of truth is there in this rumour. Let's see if Anirudh clarifies on this one too.

We all know that Anirudh's character is central to Jothe Jotheyali. So logically, the actor leaving the serial to be inside the glass house for 100 days is simply out of question. But if the offer is lucrative and can enhance Anirudh's image, you never know. Let's wait to hear it from the horse's mouth.