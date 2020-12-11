Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Confirmed Contestants List Leaked, Celebrities Names Viral

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin. The stage is set, house ready at Innovative Film City in Bidadi, Cameras are being fixed...On the other hand, the show makers have started scouting for famous celebrity contestants to be on the show. As per latest reports, the contestants who will take part in Bigg Boss 8 Kannada have already been finalised. We already gave you the list of names doing the rounds on social media. There was also a leaked list which included the likes of popular Kannada TV serial Jothe Jotheyali actor Anirudh Jakhar and a news reader. Now, there is no confirmation on that bit.

But, we now hear a new set of names doing the rounds. As per the latest buzz in Kannada tele circles, we hear that a Kannada TV news reader who is often badly trolled on social media for her style and diction has been roped in to take part in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Also, there are two Tik Tok queens who will grace the show. Sonu Gowda and Bindu Gowda who created a sensation with 'Machcha neenu badukabeku' video too will be part of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

When Jawari huduga Hanumanthu sings, the entire audience goes fida. He is known for his folk touch to songs and now, we hear talks like Hanumanthu will be one of the contestants on the show and his participation in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 has been more or less confirmed. Other than these, Drone Prathap too is expected to woo the Kannada small screen audience.

Of course, as always Kichcha Sudeep in his awesome voice and absolutely stunning demeanor make a comeback as host of the most popular Kannada TV reality show host.

Recently, Colors Kannada Business Head confirmed that after much delay, Bigg Boss 8 Kannada is all set to start rolling amid COVID precautions in the third week of January. This will be after Sankranthi which is a huge festival down south.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu and Hindi hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Salman Khan respectively are almost nearing their end. The grand finale is expected to happen soon. Bigg Boss Telugu which is in its fourth season will have its grand finale on December 20.