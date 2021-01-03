Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will begin sometime this month. Preparations are underway to begin another new season of the popular Kannada TV reality show. While the set is ready at Innovative Film City on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Bidadi to welcome the new contestants, the technical team is looking into setting up cameras inside the house.

Sandalwood Abhinava Chakravarthi Kichcha Sudeep is back as the host after successfully hosting several seasons. While his participation in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been confirmed already, there's no clarity on the contestants who would take part in the show even though there are several big celebrity names doing the rounds on social media.

While there had been a lot of talk about the ratio of celebrities Vs commoners in the Kannada Bigg Boss house, we came across a piece of information that we thought our readers should know. As per reports, the Kannada Bigg Boss show makers are planning to rope in at least two commoners in season 8. So when we dug in further, we found a way for those interested to apply for Bigg Boss Kannada auditions and stand a chance to take part in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. So, without wasting much time, here we go... the audition details and where and how to apply along with eligibility.

The process for selection of Bigg Boss Kannada contestants will reportedly be similar to the previous seasons.

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant eligibility

Applicant must be a citizen of India

Must be at least 19 years old

A introductory audition video which should be self-explanatory and talk about your talent and interests

Bigg Boss Kannada audition video requirements

The audition video must not exceed 3 minutes

The size of the online audition video cannot exceed 50mb

How to register as contestant for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8

Log into https://www.voot.com/biggboss-kannada which will take you to the online form for registrations

Do not use any special characters in the form

Check the declaration box after filling out the form

Shortlisted contestants will be notified