Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Where to Watch

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to launch its new OTT version with a new concept. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 will be hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The makers have announced that BBK OTT curtains will go up on August 6th at 7 pm. The show will be aired on Voot for 24/7. The Bogg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 lasts for 45 days. As per the OTT version rules, the top five contestants might have a chance to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada TV show for season 9. The Kannada Bigg Boss producers might adapt new tasks and something different from the TV show. But it is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss Kannada never fails to grab the attention of the audience.

Talking about the contestants who are going to participate in BBK OTT, the buzz says that the Bigg Boss Kannada team has approached top social media influencers and small-screen celebrities. Anyway, the contestants are finalised and will get to known once the show gets launched. According to sources, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 contestants are quarantined. Let us see what the Bigg Boss Kannada producers have in store for us.