Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Voting Trends: Contestants Eliminated in Final Elimination Round

BBK OTT Season 1: Are you ready to watch Bigg Boss Kannada OTT grand finale? As per Colors Super Tweets, Roopesh Shetty has bagged the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada trophy. However, we should wait for an official announcement in tonight's episode.

The contestants who have entered into the Bigg Boss OTT Kanada grand finale round are Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Saniya Iyer. Sonu Srinivas Gowda and Somanna Machimada are said to have ended up in the 5th and 6th positions, and Jayshree and Jaswanth got eliminated in the 7th and 8th positions.

A section of the audience had predicted that either Jayshree or Sonu Srinivas Gowda will figure in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT finale list, but their expectations went wrong.

As per BBK OTT voting trends, Roopesh Shetty has got the highest voting percentage in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT voting polls. Rakesh came in the second place with the highest voting polls. Anyway, Sonu Gowda, Somanna, Jayshree, and Jaswanth have played well and given stiff competition to strong contestants.

At the beginning of the show, Jayshree and Sonu Srinivas Gowda were supposed to get evicted, but their game strategy impressed the audience and let them survive in the house. Jayshree's fights have garnered good for Bigg Boss OTT Kannada viewership.

Meanwhile, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Rakesh Adiga, and Saniya Iyer are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 show. So let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are planning.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.