Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Viewers Predict Jayshree's Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants are entertaining audiences with dramas and fights over silly issues. Jayashree and Nandu are getting into ugly arguments over the last few days. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are puzzled over Jayshree's changed behavior, and they say that she is annoying other contestants with her fights.

In yesterday's task, Jayshree sprayed scent on housemates. Jayshree's argument over her act with Somanna and Nandu has irritated viewers. Netizens say that Jayshree might get evicted this week if she doesn't change her game strategy. A section of the audience says that the BBK OTT makers saved Jayshree for controversial content in the house.

The audience' impression on the contestants changes each day depending on their performance.

On the other hand, the contestants who got nominated for the third week of elimination are Arya Vardhan, Roopesh Shetty, Akshata Kukki, Chaitra, Somanna, Uday Surya, and Jayshree. Somanna is the new captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada house. Aryavardhan was the best performer, and Jayshree was the worst performer of the week.

In the recent task, Nandu and Akshata Kukki performed well. Akshata Kukki has impressed viewers with her game. Let's wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada OTT makers have in store for this weekend.