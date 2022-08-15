Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Second Week Nomination List

Bigg Boss Kanad OTT contestants completed the first week and entered into the second week with different game stratergies. In the weekend episodes with Kichcha Sudeep, the contestants got clarity on who they were performing. Kiran Yogeshwar is the first contestant to get an exit pass from the BBKOTT house. The groups in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house started. Well, you might be aware of the groups, right? The second week of the nomination process begins. Bigg Boss OTT Kannada makers released the nomination process promo on Color Super page.

Check out the promo:

It seems like second week nominations might be interesting as contestants got to know each other well in the first week. Bigg Boss assigns task to the contestants, so that whoever arranges the balls in the proper way is allowed to nominate a contestant directly. The balls will be hidden, contestants should search for the balls and arrange it. According to the social media sources, the contestants who got nominated for second week elimination are Nandu, Akshata Kuki, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Sanya Iyer, Spoorty Gowda, Somanna, and Rakesh Adiga. Let's wait for the final nomination list. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.