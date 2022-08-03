Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 Updates Contestants List

There are just two days to go for the launch of the hugely awaited Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. Bigg Boss Kannada makers are done with house renovation and contestants are have packed their bags and done with their covid screening before entering the BBK glass house.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is a mini reality show which will be aired live 24/7 on the Voot OTT platform.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will have 18 contestants and the show will last 45 days. Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep, whose latest film Vikrant Rona is rulintg box office, will host the show as usual. One notable thing that Bigg Boss Kannada viewers must make note of is that no episode from the OTT version will be telecast on Colors Kannada.

The top 5 contestants might enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Perhaps, it will only on weekends that Kichcha Sudeep will appear on the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

As per reports, Bigg Boss Kannada makers are ready with tasks. The shooting will start on August 5, and the grand launch will take place on August 6. Talking about the contestants who are entering the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 are Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj, director Ravi Srivastava, and producer Vinay Krishna, among others are said to be in the updated contestants list.

Well, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are excited and can't wait to experience the new concept of Kannada Bigg Boss. They say that Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 will offer double entertainment like Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.