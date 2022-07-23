Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 Launch Date and Time

Hey Bigg Boss Kannada viewers, the news is confirmed. Yes, not season 9, it is going to be Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1. Colors Kannada head Parameshwar recently released the promo on his Instagram. The promo confirms that the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are coming up with an OTT show.

Check out the promo:

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will kick off on August 6 at 7 pm on Voot. The show will be aired live on Voot and no episode will be aired on the Colors Kannada channel. As per reports, the show will last for 45 days, and after Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, the makers might launch the TV reality show. Some 18 contestants are expected to enter the Kannada BBKOTT glass house.

As per rules, top 5 contestants from the OTT format will enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 if Colors Kannada decides to follow the Hindi formula.

Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishna, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma are the rumoured contestants to be entering the show.

So, BBK viewers, are you excited about the new version of Bigg Boss Kannada? Follow Sakshi POst for more updates.