Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 Grand Launch Shoot Begins

One more day left for Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 grand launch. Colors Kannada head Parameshwar Gundkal posted Bigg Boss Kannada house photos and a grand launch stage on his Instagram. As per the sources, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 launch shoot started and celebrities are giving their stage performances. Well, contestants are with the COVID test and hand over their phones to their PRs. Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj, director Ravi Srivastava, and producer Vinay Krishna, among others, are rumored contestants to enter Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1. Anyway, Bigg Boss Kannada makers tightlipped about contestants' names and kept the juicy details of the show under wraps.

Bigg Boss Kannada 1 OTT will go for 42 days with some 18 celebrities expected to contest in Kannada's mini-reality show. The show promises to have some new elements this time around. BBKOTT 1 will premiere on August 6th at 7 pm on the Voot OTT platform. There will be 24 hours live on Voot and a one-hour episode will be premiered on Voot itself. There will be no episode premiered on the Colors Kannada channel. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 will have a lot of new elements incorporated with a different kind of theme. Meanwhile, Kannada Bigg Boss Kannada fans can't wait to know what's in store for them in the new version of Bigg Boss. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for exclusive information about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1 OTT.