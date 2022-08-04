Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Rules For Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 is all set to kick off on August 6. The shooting of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 will take place on August 5. The mini show will premiere on Voot and run 24 hours live. Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the show as usual. BBKOTT season 1 will last for 42 days, and top small-screen celebrities are ready to entertain the audience. The top 5 contestants will enter Bigg Boss Kannada season 6. As per reports, the BBK makers have implemented new rules for the contestants, which might thrill the viewers. A few rules might be adapted from Hindi and Tamil Bigg Boss OTT.

BBK viewers who are too bored to watch live can catch a one-and-a-half-hour highlight episode on Voot every night at 7 p.m. Well, the highlights can be watched by non-subscribers also. On the other hand, the show will not have one winner, but multiple winners and each one of them will get direct entry into Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9, which will air on Colors Kannada channel. The contestants who are rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 are Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj and director Ravi Srivastava, among others.