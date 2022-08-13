Bigg Boss Kannada OTT First Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has completed its first week with high drama and silly arguments between the contestants. Contestants seem to be taking a long time to understand the game inside the glasshouse. While a few contestants are quick and performing well in the tasks. As per the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers, contestants don't have unity and are having fights for unnecessary reasons and losing points. In yesterday's episode, Biss Boss announced a luxury budget task, and the contestants were divided into two teams, A and B. Team A won the task, but Bigg Boss reduced the points of Team A on account of breaking rules and crossing limits by damaging house property, sleeping before lights out, and speaking in English. After 6000 points minusedTeam A got 4000 points.

Bigg Boss asked contestants to select luxury items within that budget. However, due to a lack of unity, they were unable to utilise all their points. Well, Sonu Gowda and Lokesh got into an ugly argument over the disappointment. When it comes to Bigg Boss Kannada OTT's first week of elimination, there is a lot of speculation on social media platforms about which contestant will get the first eviction pass from the BBKOTT. The nominated contestants for first-week elimination are Arjun Ramesh, Sanya Iyer, Kiran, Yogeshwar, Jayashree Aradhya, Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Uday Surya, Rakesh Adiga, Spoorthi Gowda, Akshatha Kuki, and a.

Check Out Unofficial Voting Results of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

Arjun Ramesh: 82.7%

Sanya Iyer: 68.5 %

Kiran Yogeshwar: 76.2%

Jayashree Aradhya: 66%

Aryavardhan Guruji: 59.1%

Sonu Srinivas Gowda: 85.9%

Uday Surya: 60.5%

Rakesh Adiga: 80.8%

Spoorthi Gowda: 59.2%

Akshatha Kuki: 50%

Lokesh: 55 %