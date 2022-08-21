Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Danger Zone Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT second weekend elimination is here. Are you curious to know which contestant got an exit pass from the show? Then check this out. The contestants who were nominated for elimination in the second week were Spoorthy Gowda, Akshata Kukki, Jayashree Aradhya, Somanna Machimada, Rakesh Adiga, Nandu, and Saanya Iyer.

As per Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants' voting percentage on social media—Jayashree Aradhya, Somanna Machimada, Rakesh Adiga, Nandu, and Saanya Iyer are in the safe zone and Akshata Kukki and Sonu Gowda are in the danger zone.

As per prediction, Sonu Gowda is likely to get an eviction pass for the second weekend. BBK viewers want Sonu Gowda to be out of the house as she is not giving any content to the show. Netizens say that Sonu is immature and lacks common sense. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are requesting BBK viewers to eliminate Sonu if they want to increase their TRP rating. Sonu Gowda has given her best so far although she has got into fights with housemates most ofrten. She has performed well in every task though. We can say that Sonu started her game in the second week and she is hardly understanding the game.

Now, my dear readers, who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT? Let us know in the comments.