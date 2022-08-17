Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Contestants With Highest and Least Votes

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has got 3.93 million views in a week. BBK OTT has outperformed Bigg Boss OTT in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil viewership in one week. We can say that the audience are enjoying Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, thanks to the contestants who are giving good content to keep the audience engrossed in the show. Anyway, the show has completed its first week and is in the middle of its second week. BBK viewers are changing their opinions on contestants going by their performances in the tasks. Currently, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are showstoppers in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house.

Spoorthy Gowda, Akshata Kukki, Jayashree Aradhya, Somanna Machimada, Rakesh Adiga, Nandu, and Saanya Iyer are the contestants who have got nominated for second-week elimination. According to social media sources, Jayashree Aradhya, Somanna Machimada, Rakesh Adiga, Nandu, and Saanya Iyer are in the safe zone. Spoorthy Gowda and Akshata Kukki are in the danger zone. The voting result changes each day as per the contestants' performance, so let's wait and watch.

Anyway, Rakesh Adiga is topping the voting polls. Rakesh Adiga is gaining a lot of attention from the audience because of his entertainment in the glass house. Meanwhile, there is no love track in the BBK house yet, and viewers hope it happens soon. Which contestant do you think will get evicted in the second week? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.