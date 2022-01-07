Bigg Boss Kannada OTT on Cards?

Talks are happening on social media about Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. There is a lot of confusion over whether Bigg Boss Kannada makers' first plan would be to opt for Bigg Boss OTT show or s regular TV reality show.

As we said earlier, Colors Kannada is reportedly planning to air the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 sometime in January or mid-February. It is learnt that the makers are busy finalising contestants for the new season. We also hear that changes are being made to the look of Bigg Boss Kannada house sets in Bidadi's Innovative Filmcity on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Anyway, keeping season 9 talks aside, there is a buzz that Kichcha Sudeep will continue hosting Bigg Boss Kannada OTT also. We can say Sudeep is following Nagarjuna's steps. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are soon going to launch the OTT version of the show, which Nagarjuna has agreed to host.

It is known that Kichcha Sudeep has a special fan base for his own style of hosting the Bigg Boss show. A section of the audience watches the show only for Sudeep. He has been hosting the show from the beginning and has managed to get good TRP rating for every season. In season 8 first innings, Kichcha Sudeep did not host the show for a few weekends due to health issues. Kichcha Sudeep's absence affected the TRP ratings because of which the show makers suspended the show. Later, after the COVID 19 situation came under control in Karnataka, the makers continued the show with the second innings, during which Colors Kannada recorded the highest TRP ratings for Bigg Boss Kannada 8.