Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: All You Wanted to Know

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most watched reality shows on the small screen. The scale of TRP rating increased with each season, with season 8 breaking records and garnering the highest TRP rating.

Since BBK8 wrapped up, viewers have been desperately waiting for the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 announcement from the makers.

When Kichcha Sudeep made an announcement on Twitter, everyone expected season 9. But after the promo, BBK viewers got clarity that the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are coming up with the BBK OTT version. It is known that Bigg Boss makers have adapted the OTT version of the show for all languages and have also finished their first season. Looks like Kannada Bigg Boss makers were a bit late due to Kichcha Sudeep's tight schedule.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 will be hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The show will be aired on the Voot OTT platform. Bigg Boss Kannada 1 OTT will have round-a-clock content for 6 weeks where around 18 contestants will enter the glasshouse. Sources say that the concept for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT might be a bit different from the TV show format.

When Does Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 Start?

According to the promo, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 will have a grand launch on August 6th, 2022.

Rumoured Contestants List:

Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishna, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma. The contestants' names are yet to be confirmed officially.