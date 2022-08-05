Bigg Boss Kannada Ex Contestants To Enter Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1, is going to kick-start from tomorrow, that is August 6, 2022. So, according to sources, the shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada 1 OTT show has begun today. A source says that Bigg Boss Kannada OTT contestants have finished the stage performance and Kichcha Sudeep is welcoming the contestants to the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT glasshouse.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will be hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The contestants will be locked up in the house for 42 days. Speculation is rife that the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are planning something unique to grab the attention of the viewers. As we said earlier, the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada show will be a different concept when compared to the Bigg Boss Kannada television show. As per the reports Kannada Bigg Boss makers are bringing in ex-contestants back to the Bigg Boss show. This has increased the curiosity among BBK viewers, who are excited to see the contestants from previous seasons making an appearance on the show.

As per the buzz on social media, the names of rumoured contestants include Namratha Gowda, Rekha Vedavyas, Naveen Krishna, Tarun Chandra, Chandan Sharma, Dileep Raj, director Ravi Srivastava, and producer Vinay Krishna, among others.