Bigg Boss Kannada: Divya Uruduga Creates History in Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Here comes the first female captain of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8: Divya Uruduga. Yes, Divya Uruduga is going to rule the BBK house for the next one week.

The second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 has completed its second week and entered into its third week. The drama inside the house is progressing in full swing. And the good news for fans of Divya U is that the BBK8 contestant has created history in Kannada Bigg Boss 8. It would be interesting to watch how she will perform as the captain of the house.

After the suspension of BBK 8 first innings due to the pandemic Karnataka, BBK viewers were disappointed that the show makers did not give Divya U a chance to become the captain. But now, it seems that all their wishes has come true. Divya U has once again demonstrated why she is the best female contestant in the BBK8 house. According to the BBK videos, all the male contestants were spotted in the kitchen cooking. They say that Divya U's new captaincy has totally changed the rules of the BBK house. I am sure not just her fans, all the BBK viewers will be excited to see Divya U rule the glass house.