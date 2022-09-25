Bigg Boss Kannada Day 1 Promo Highlights

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 fight has begun. Colors Kannada dropped the promo of BBK9 and viewers are eager to find out why Prashanth Sambargi and Arayavardhan got into an argument. As we all know, Prashanth was the most controversial contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

Colors Kannada head Parameshwar Gundakal released the first promo of BBK9 in which we can see Prashanth Sambargi having a fight with Arayavardhan over some issue. In the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 promo, we can see Prashanth Sambargi interrupting Arayavardhan's conversation and asking him not to talk about something which is meaningless. We all know that small arguments turn into big fights. On the other hand, Prashanth and Divya Uruguda also get into a small argument.

Prashanth has started showing his game strategy. It is known that he is a seasoned contestant on Bigg Boss and knows exactly what works in the house. So it is possible that Prashanth is playing a safe game knowing that creating a noise in the house and fighting with other contestants will ensure he survives in the house for long. Prashanth is of the view that BBK makers will save him for content in the show and TRPs.

If you watched Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Prashanth was very cautious steps even when he was arguing. But netizens enjoyed Prashanth Sambargi's arguments over silly issues. Especially if Prashanth is having a fight with Divya U, then it will be the most watched episode. Let us wait and watch what happened between Arayavardhan and Prashanth in tonight's episode.

Check out the promo: