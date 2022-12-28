Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner's Prize Money

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale countdown has begun. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale aired on the last day of this month . We can say that the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are all set to launch the grand finale. Sources say that the BBK9 finale stage has been set up and completed and the shooting of BBK9 finals will start on Friday.

Aryavardhan was the latest contestant to face the axe in the midweek elimination ahead of finals. Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Rupesh Rajanna are now remaining contestnats in the house for the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale war.

BBK9 viewers were overwhelmed after seeing Aravind KP enter the house. We can say that Aravind KP's entry into the BBK9 glass house was the most awaited moment for the audience. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers had an eye feast watching Divya U and Aravind KP together again. It seems Divya U too was basking in the presence of Aravind KP in the BBK9 house. There is no doubt that Colors Kannada will get the highest TRP for tonight's episode.

On the other hand, as the finale is approaching, BBK9 viewers have been discussing about the winner and runner-up of the show on social media. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are in talks for the BBK9 winner and runner-up. Meanwhile, are you eager to know the winner’s prize money for Bigg Boss Kannada season 9? Going by previous seasons, the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 winner will get Rs 50 lakh cash with a trophy. However, the makers might even split the money. Let's see what's in store in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale.

