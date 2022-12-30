Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Rakesh Adiga?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are curious to know which contestant will walk away with the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are topping the prediction charts for winning the trophy.

The two were grabbing the headlines for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy since the past few weeks. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga fans are giving each other stiff competition in the voting polls. They are making sure to defeat each other and working 24/7 on social media platforms. Rakesh Adiga's fans are very active on Twitter and other social media platforms, and they are rooting for him to win. They have been trending #RakeshForWin on Twitter for the past two days.

A few unofficial social media pages have already declared Rakesh Adiga as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. However, it is not yet officially confirmed by the show makers, Colors Kannada.

Well, Rakesh Adiga gave his best in every task. He earned a huge fan following on social media ever since he entered Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house and wooed people with his performance and behavior in the tasks. Rakesh Adiga fans left no chance to keep him trending on Twitter. Rakesh Adiga was always in the top position in the nomination voting polls.

Let us wait and see if the prediction about Rakesh Adiga winning Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will turn true or not. Comment below

