Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Latest Update

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale is ahead in the other 4 hours. It seems like Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers figures are crossed and contestants are anxious to know who will win the BBK9 trophy among them. In the latest updated rumors of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 say that not Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty is the winner of the show. Deepika Das is the runner-up of the show. Well, this is not yet confirmed by any official sources. If the rumors are true then Roopesh Shetty overtook Rakesh Adiga's voting line. Well, it was totally unexpected that Rakesh Adiga will end up in the third position. Rakesh Adiga was highly predicted as the winner and rumors from the last three days made to believe Rakesh Adiga was winner. Anyway, let’s wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers have in store for BBK9 viewers.