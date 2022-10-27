Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Week 5 Voting Results

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 has been grabbing a lot of attention and garnering impressive TRP ratings, thanks to the contestants who are providing good content to the show. We can say that the small screen viewers are enjoying Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the credit goes to BBK9 contestants, who have kept the audience engrossed in the show.

The show has successfully completed its fourth week and is in the middle of its fifth week. BBK9 viewers are changing their opinions on contestants going by their performances in the tasks.

Currently, Roopesh Rajanna, Prashanth Sambargi, and Arun Sagar are the showstoppers in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 for their fight over the past two days. Neha Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Deepika Das, Roopesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi are the contestants who have got nominated for the fifth-week elimination process.

According to social media buzz, Roopesh Shetty is at the top with the highest vote percentage, followed by Rakesh Adiga in the second position. The contestants who are in the safe zone are Roopesh Shetty, Amulya Gowda, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, and Prashanth Sambargi. Kavyashree, Roopesh Rajanna, and Neha Gowda are in the danger zone. It is known that the vote percentage changes depending on the contestants' performance in the task.

Let us wait and watch to see which contestants will face the axe this week. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.