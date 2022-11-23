Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Voting Trends Week 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting good TRP ratings, and the contestants in the house are giving their best to impress the audience. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has completed its eighth week and entered its ninth week. BBK9 makers are planning a wild card entry twist. In one of the promos released on the Colors Kannada channel, we can see a wild card entry. The sources say that Deepika Das re-entered the BBK9 glasshouse as a wild card. They say that Deepika Das was kept in the secret room after elimination and brought back in between the tasks. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are thrilled with the twist, and Deepika Das fans who protested on social media for her unfair elimination are happy with the BBK and Colors Kannada channel decision.

Well, the contestants who were nominated for ninth-week elimination are Amulya Gowda, Anupama, Arun Sagar, Aravardhan, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, Prashanth, Vinod, and Divya Uruduga. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting results on Instagram, Amulya Gowda, Arun Sagar, Roopesh Shetty, Prashanth, and Divya Uruduga are in the safe zone. Anupama, Aravardhan, Rupesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, and Vinod are in danger zone. Anyway, the voting percentages change each day as per the contestants' performance in the task.