Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Voting Lines Closing Time and Date

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 finale: Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants have reached the grand finale. BBK9 finale will premiere on December 30 and 31, 2022 at 7. 30 pm. The contestants who are in the top 5 list are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna.

Bogg Boss Kannada 9 host Kichcha Sudeep will eliminate the fifth-position contestant tonight. Colors Kannada, the makers of the most watched Kannada TV reality show BBK9, will closed the Bigg Boss Kannada season 14th-week voting lines yesterday night at 12 pm.

As per unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada 9 voting, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga are in the safe zone, while Deepika Das and Rupesh Rajanna are in the danger zone.

Speculation is rife that Rupesh Rajanna will get evicted tonight, while Deepika Das or Divya Uruduga may face the axe in the fourth position. It appears Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale shooting wrapped up yesterday.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are clear that either Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga will lift the trophy. What do you think? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more live updates on the Bigg Boss Kannada season finale.

