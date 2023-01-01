Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Viewers Upset, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are busy predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. The BBK9 audience can't wait to know which know which contestant bagged the BBK9 trophy. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are confused as there are many rumors happening on Twitter about the winner.

A section of the audience said that Rakesh Adiga is the winner while a few others are taking the name of Roopesh Shetty. As there was a lot of confusion, there was a new buzz that Roopesh Shetty, not Rakesh Adiga, is BBK9 winner while Rakesh Adiga is the runner-up. Well, this news was most unexpected as viewers can't believe that Rakesh Adiga ended up in the second position.

However, Rakesh Adiga fans are trolling Colors Kannada channel and Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 makers. They claim that Rakesh Adiga ended up as runner up is not audience choice but it is Colors Kannada's choice. Raki’s fans claim that Roopesh Shetty has a lower vote percentage than Raki.