Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Viewers Predict Divya Uruduga Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are eager about the eleventh-week elimination because the contestants who are nominated for this week's elimination are strong contenders. Well, the nominated contestants are Anupama Gowda, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar. So expect Roopesh Shetty and Rupesh Rajanna everyone is on the nomination list. As per the predictions, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, and Arun Sagar are in the safe zone. Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Aryavardhan, and Divya Uruduga are in the danger zone.

A section of the audience predicts that Divya Uruduga will get evicted this week. This speculation is doing rounds on social media platforms for the past few day. Meanwhile, few BBK9 viewers say that makers are planning for double elimination. If it is double elimination this week then Divya U and Anupama Gowda might get an exit pass from the show.