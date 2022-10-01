Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Top Five Contestants in Weel 1

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 completed its first week and entered its second week. The contestants are trying their best to get into the good books of the audience. We can also see that contestants are giving their best to win the tasks and grab the captaincy power. Vinod Gobbaragala is the first captain of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Anyway, Divya U performed well but lost it at the last moment. Currently, the contestants are understanding each other and have already been divided into groups. The first week was full of fun and the contestants enjoyed the warm tasks. On the other hand, the contestants who are on the nomination list for first-week eviction are Arun Sagar, Arayavardhan, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Saanya, Nawaz, Mayuri Kyatari, Darsh Chandrappa, Vinoda Gobbaragala, Aishwarya Pissay, Roopesh Shetty, and Kavyashree Gowda.

As the nomination process took place in the confession room, there is high drama happened between the contestants. According to the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers, the top five contestants of the first week are Divya U, Roopesh Shetty, Aishwarya Pissay, Arayvardhan, and Prashanth Sambargi. Divya U and Roopesh Shetty are the most talked about and trolled contestants on social media platforms. Divya U fans are not leaving any stone unturned to highlight her on Twitter. Equally, Roopesh Shetty's fans are not giving up on hyping their favourite contestant. Meanwhile, Roopesh Shetty and Divya U got the highest voting percentage this week. Who are your top five contestants of the week? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.