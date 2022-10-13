Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Third Week Voting Results

The fights inside the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 house have begun and this week contestants seem to have tkane are playing the captaincy tasks seriously. BBK9 contestants were seen fighting over gold coins. Every contestant is using their game strategy to win the fourth week's captaincy task and escape elimination in the the fourth week and stay longer in the house.

Over the last two weeks, contestants were not serious about the tasks and were busy pulling pranks on housemates. As per a recent promo, Arun Sagar is back to form and viewers liked the way Arun used his strategy. However, there were heated arguments between Arun Sagar and other contestants over the task. Talking about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 third-week elimination, the contestants in the nomination list in the third week are Roopesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vinod Gobaragala, Deepika Das, Amulya Gowda, and Mayuri Kyatari.

As per unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting results, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Amulya Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Amulya Gowda are in the safe zone. Roopesh Rajanna, Darsh Chandrappa, Anupama Gowda, Vinod Gobaragala, Deepika Das, and Mayuri Kyatari are in the danger zone.

This week, all the nominated contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are strong. Roopesh Shetty and Divya Uruduga are topping the voting polls. . So let us wait and watch to see which contestant will face the axe this week. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.