Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Roopesh Shetty vs Rakesh Adiga

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are trending Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga’s performance in the task. In last week's task, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty were on the opposite team and for the first time, they got into an ugly argument during the task. Roopesh Shetty is highly predicted as the winner since the show started. But now it seems like BBK9 viewers changing their opinion after Rakesh Adiga improved his performance. Rakesh Adiga is giving stiff competition to Roopesh Shetty and impressing the audience. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 social media analysis say that they both are on the same page with equal score. It is quite common in the Bigg Boss show that top contestants have the same score and equal fan base. With each passing day, it will be tough for the audience to choose one for the trophy.

Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are the top two contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house. After they entered BBK9 house everyone expected that Divya Uruduga may give head-to-head competition for Roopesh Shetty. A section of viewers said that Divya U beats Rakesh Adiga. But as per the current episode, Rakesh is ahead to defeat Divya U and Roopesh Shetty. Roopesh Shetty is also giving his best and his concentration on the game increased after Sanya Iyer’s elimination says the netizens. Anyway, the prediction says that if Rakesh continues to give the same performance then he will bag the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 trophy. What is your opinion on it? Comment below. Follow Sakshipost for more updates.