Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Shetty Avoiding Sanya Iyer

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is entertaining the audience with its tasks and viewers are liking the way contestants are playing the game. Roopesh Shetty and Sanya have a huge fan following for their bond and chemistry in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house. In Bigg Boss Kannada 9, viewers say they can't see Roopesh Shetty and Sanya together. Since day one of the show, Roopesh is seen with Kavyashree and they both are getting much screen space. BBK9 viewers are missing Roopesh Shetty and Sanya's chemistry in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 house. A section of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 audience says that Roopesh Shetty is avoiding Sanya.

Anyway, they both are playing their own game and it is true that Roopesh is not spending much time with Sanya but his respect and love towards her never changed. Even Sanya never showed possessiveness to Roopesh Shetty. She is calm and enjoys Roopesh Shetty's jokes with Kavyashree. They are keeping their bond aside and focusing on their game. Roopesh Shetty has doubled his popularity in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 than Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. He is highly predicted for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 winner on social media platforms.