Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Trolled For Getting Physical With Housemates

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are currently engaged in a deep discussion on social media about one of the contestants,Prashanth Sambargi. One look at the tweets doing the rounds, it's apparent that the discussion is all about Prashanth Sambargii hugging a female housemate and Divya U's statement that she did not feel his hug was genuine. It appears that either PS sent out wrong signals or contestants misunderstood him. We don't know why Divya U made that statement, but a section of the BBK9 viewers say that Divya U did not mean that she felt uncomfortable by Prashanth's touch but that DU feels that Prashanth does not really mean it when he congratulates her for winning a task.

On the other hand, DU fans say that Amulya is the one who is uncomfortable with Prashanth Sambargi's touch, but other female contestants have started saying his touch is bad. Netizens who observed Prashanth Sambargi in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 say that all such allegations do not make sense as PS never really misbehaved with female housemates in the previous season either.

BBK9 viewers say that Divya U did not speak a word about Prashanth Sambargi's touch being bad because she has seen him in the previous season and knows for sure that he doesn't have any such intention towards female contestants.

A section of the audience says that if they really feel that way then they must escalate it to the Bigg Boss instead of gossiping about PS. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers have urged Kichcha Sudeep to address the problem and nip it in the bud instead of letting it blow out of proportion. Contestants on the Bigg Boss show do get physical, but male contestants never dare to touch female contestants inappropriately because they know the show will be broadcast on TV and live too. In every season, there are issues and the host resolves it in the weekend episode by discussing it with the contestants. Let's see those side Kichcha Sudeep will take and if he gives an earful to Prashanth Sambargi to behave himself should he feel he is in the wrong.

