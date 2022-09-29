Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Behaviour Triggers Fan War on Twitter

The most awaited fan war of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has begun. Since last night, there has been a heated discussion on social media around Prashanth Sambargi, Divya U, and Amulya. The discussion is about Prashanth Sambargi hugging female contestants. BBK9 female contestants were seen gossipping about Prashanth Sambargi over touching them. This issue surfaced after Divya U made a statement that she did not feel that Prashanth's hug was genuine.

After that, Amulya Gowda declared that she was uncomfortable with Prashanth's touch. A section of the audience thought that even Divya U is uncomfortable with Prashanth Sambargi and trolling her on social media.

As we all know, Divya U has a huge fan base outside the Bigg Boss show, and they all trend for some or the other reason. But, Divya U's fans are trying to clarify the issue saying she did not say that Prashanth's hug was uncomfortable or was a bad touch, but she only said that she did not feel that the care and happiness in his hug was genuine.

Divya fans maintain that Amulya is the one who started the issue by calling Prashant Sambargi's touch as bad touch. So they are urging netizens not to target Divya U.

As we speak, the debate over the issue is still underway on Twitter. Let us wait and see if Kichcha Sudeep has anything to say about this. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

