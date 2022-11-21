Bigg Boss Kannada 9: No Wild Card Entry

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants have completed their eighth week and are now in their ninth week. The contestants are keeping their eyes glued to their televisions. BBK9 audience are busy judging and discussing the contestants' games on social media platforms. Deepika Das got the red card from the show in the eight-week elimination. The contestants who left the BBK9 glasshouse are Aishwarya, Nawaz, Darsh, Mayuri, Neha Gowda, Sanya, and Deepika. Netizens say that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga have high chance of bagging the trophy, and Divya Uruduga might again end up as the second runner-up of the show. Anyway, contestants are giving their best to catch the eyeballs of the audience.

Talking about wild card entry for season 9, there were rumors doing rounds that BBK makers are planning to bring Chandrachud or Sonu Gowda as wild card entry. Following the rumor, BBK viewers want Chandrachud as a wild card for season 9. It seems like viewers are missing Chandrachud and Prashanth Sambargi's controversial fight. It is known Prashanth and Chandrachud were the main reason for the audience to watch the show. Colors Kannada channel got a good response for Chandrachud's drama in the tasks. But now there is another speculation that, as the show passed eight weeks and entered the ninth week, there might be no wild card entry. The buzz says that, if BBK makers plan a wild card entry, then they may execute in the seventh or eighth weeks. As the show is heading towards the grand finale audience are guessing that they might not be any wild card this season.