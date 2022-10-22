Bigg Boss Kannada 9: No Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is all set for fourth week of elimination. We saw BBK9 contestants giving their best in this week's captaincy task, and for the first time, contestants got into an ugly fight over the task.

Earlier, BBK9 contestants did not take tasks seriously and there were more pranks than performances. Another weekend is here and Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 viewers are curious to know which contestant will get an exit pass from the show. Speculation is rife on social media platforms that Kichcha Sudeep is not going to host this weekend's episode. As per social media, Kichcha Sudeep is heading to Australia to watch Ind vs Pak match.

Meanwhile, a section of the audience says Sudeep is going to attend the "Puneeth Parva" event because of which he may not be available to shoot this weekend's Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe. As a result, rumors are rife that Colors Kanada Channel and Bigg Boss Kannada makers might declare "no elimination week." However, there is no official announcement from the Bigg Boss makers (Colors Kannada) on the same. These rumours became strong after Colors Kannada did not release any promo.

The contestants who got nominated for fourth-week elimination are Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Mayuri, Prashanth Sambargi, Kavya Shree, Sanya Iyer, and Neha Gowda. According to the unofficial Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 voting results, the contestants who are in the safe zone are Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Prashanth Sambargi, and Sanya Iyer. Mayuri, KavyaShree, and Neha Gowda are in the danger zone. However, if the rumours of "no elimination" are true, then contestants might get bonus happiness on the occasion of Diwali.