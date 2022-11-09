Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Netizens Troll Rupesh Rajanna, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting good viewership and this week's nomination process has begun. In the nomination task, Rupesh Rajanna nominates Divya Uruduga citing the reason that she is fake. He says even though he composed the lyrics, she never once revealed that. He also said that she is always crying for everything and lets all cry and get attention. After Rupesh Rajanna's allegation about Divya U, she replies that she sang the song with him and never once said that it was her song. Also, she says when Rupesh himself pretends to be happy hanging out with her, he is now complaining so much about being fake. Divya Uruduga breaks into tears with Rupesh Rajanna's statements.

Check out the promos

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers and contestants are puzzled by Rupesh Rajanna's behavior. It is known that Divya Uruduga has a huge and powerful following outside the Bigg Boss Kannada house. They also proved it during Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Now in BBK9, Divya U fans are all out to support her and they are making sure that she remains on top of voting polls every week. Divya U fans are trolling Rupesh Rajanna for his harsh statements about Divya, targeting her.

It now appears Divya U followers might eliminate Rupesh Rajanna next week if he is on the nomination list. But fans won't have that option this week because BBK9 makers have announced no elimination week. Let us wait and watch what Divya Uruduga fans are up to.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Voting Lines Closed