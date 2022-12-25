Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Mid-Week Elimination Before Finals 

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is reaching its grand finale next week, and contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to bag the trophy. The Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are impressing the audience to escape elimination. Well, Arun Sagar and Amulya Gowda are the recent contestants to get evicted from the show. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers planned double elimination this week as the show is heading toward the finale. In yesterday's episode, Kichcha Sudeep eliminated Amulya Gowda, and in tonight's episode, Arun Sagar will get a red card from the BBK9 house.

On the other hand, there are rumors doing rounds on social media that BBK9 makers planning mid-week elimination as the finale will aired on January 1st. The show has completed 13 weeks and entered its 14th week. A section of the audience says that there will be no mid-elimination because there are only six contestants left. Meanwhile, the contestants who are in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 house for the finale race are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna, and Aryavardhan.