Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Fourth Week Nomination List

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is getting good TRP ratings for Colors Kannada. The contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are entertaining the audience with their high drama, ugly fights, and pranks. Deepika Das is the new captain of the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Darsh Chandrappa is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the BBK9 show in the third-week elimination. The equations in BBK9 house are changing, foes are becoming friends, and friends are changing to foes. Netizens are praising contestants as they are improving their game each day and giving stiff competition to each other. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are frustrated with the nomination process and are asking the makers to learn from Bigg Boss Telugu makers. It seems like BBK viewers are missing that high-voltage fight nomination in season 9.

Anyway, the contestants who got nominated for fourth-week elimination are Aryavardhan, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Mayuri, Prashanth Sambargi, Kavya Shree, Sanya Iyer, and Neha. Fourth-week eliminated contestant Darsh Chandrappa directly nominated Roopesh Shetty. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates. Comment below.