Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finalists Prediction

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are having fun and giving their best in the tasks to impress the audience. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has completed its seven weeks and entered the eighth week. As seven weeks of BBK9 have been completed, viewers are busy predicting and having debates on social media platforms about the top five contestants who might enter the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale. From day one of the show, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are received massive support from the audience. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are the top two contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. As a result, BBK9 viewers predict that Roopesh Shetty will win the trophy and Rakesh Adiga will finish as the runner-up.

Anyway, Rakesh Adiga is also giving stiff competition to Roopesh Shetty, so it's hard to guess which one of them will grab the BBK9 trophy. As per the social media analysis, the top five contestants who may enter the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Amulya Gowda, and Arun Sagar. what is your prediction on Bigg Boss Kannada 9 top five? Comment below.