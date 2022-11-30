Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Final Fight Between These Two Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are topping the charts from day one of the show. Roopesh and Rakesh were the top two contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. They impressed the audience with their game strategy in BBK OTT.

When their entry into BBK9 was confirmed, viewers instantly predicted that Roopesh Shetty would come out of the house with the season 9 trophy. Through BBK9 and BBK OTT, Roopesh Shetty earned a massive following with his performance and behavior in the house. But Rakesh Adiga has improved his game over the past few weeks and is giving head-to-head competition to Roopesh Shetty.

Compared to BBK OTT, Rakesh Adiga is getting more screenspace in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. BBK9 viewers say Rakesh Adiga is quite dominating in season 9 than in BBK OTT format.

Also, Rakesh Adiga fans are going all out to trend him on social media platforms. His fans are working hard and rooting for his win. With each passing day, BBK fans believe there will be a tie between Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty in the grand finale. His fans are ensuring he is topping the voting polls with the highest percentage.

In last week's voting results, Rakesh beat Roopesh Shetty's vote percentage, and his fight with Roopesh Shetty earned him more attention. However, both Rakesh and Roopesh are doing well in their respective places, and who will bag the trophy totally depends on the number of votes earned. Let us wait and see if it is Rakesh or Roopesh Shetty that will win the race.