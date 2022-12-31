Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Fan War on Social Media

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale: We are only a few hours away from knowing who won the show this season. The BBK9 audience are eager for tonight’s episode to know whether Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga will take home the trophy. In yesterday’s episode, Divya Uruduga was eliminated.

Divya U fans slammed and trolled Colors Kannada channel for unfair elimination again. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Divya U was expected to become the runner-up and Arvind KP the winner. But the makers eliminated Divya U in the third position. On the other hand, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga fans are having a war on Twitter over the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 winner.

Rakesh Adiga fans have declared that Raki is the winner of season 9 of Bigg Boss Kannada, while Roopesh Shetty fans are saying that it is fake news. Roopesh fans allege that Rakesh Adiga fans are misleading the BBK9 audience. Raki's supporters are flooding Twitter with his photos and videos from the BBK9 house.

Amidst all these, the general audience is confused by Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga fan war. Who do you think the winner is? Roopesh Shetty or Rakesh Adiga? Comment Below.