Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Double Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is getting a massive response from the audience and contestants are keeping them glued to their television. It is worth mentioning that contestants are entertaining the BBK viewers with fun, fights, and arguments. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has completed the eighth week and entered the ninth week with a good TRP rating. Deepika Das re-entered Bigg Boss Kannada 9 after eliminating it in eight weeks. As the grand finale is approaching the viewers are discussing on social media about top contestants, winner, and runner up of the show. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga have many chances to bag the show.

For the ninth week of elimination, all the contestants got nominated. The contestants who are on the nomination list for the ninth-week elimination are Amulya Gowda, Anupama, Arun Sagar, Aravardhan, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, Prashanth, Vinod, and Divya Uruduga. As per the sources, the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning for double elimination. Anyway, there is no official information from the Colors Kannada channel.