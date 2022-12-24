Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Double Elimination Week 13

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are heading toward the grand finale in another few weeks. BBK9 viewers are predicting on social media about the winner and runner-up of the show.

They are having debates and fighting on Twitter over the contestants performance in the task. It know that all strong contestants are left in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house for the grand finale battle. As the days are passing the contestants are changing their game strategy to bag the BBK9 trophy. Well, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are said to win season 9.

Talking about the 13th-week elimination, Arun, Aryavardhan, Deepika Das, and Divya Uruduga are nominated. It is hard for the viewers to decide which should get eliminated. On the other hand, there are rumors that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning for double elimination this week. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers planning to surprise the audience.

